Spire Global (SPIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Spire Global to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SPIR opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Spire Global has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $250.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33.

In other Spire Global news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 12,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $142,762.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,462,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,654,890.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $66,859.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 235,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,255.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 12,534 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $142,762.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,654,890.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 71,899 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Spire Global by 853.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 998,847 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 1,032.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 725,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spire Global by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 24,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spire Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Spire Global from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

