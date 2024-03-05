SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

SPSC has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.40.

Shares of SPSC opened at $189.51 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $137.52 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.60 and its 200-day moving average is $178.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 107.68 and a beta of 0.79.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,092,609.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,553 shares in the company, valued at $27,027,283.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $2,315,644.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,251 shares in the company, valued at $28,212,401.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,092,609.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,027,283.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,748,429. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

