Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

SYRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.80.

NASDAQ SYRE opened at $34.97 on Friday. Spyre Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $141.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease by combining antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches for patient selection. The company's pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting a4ß7, TL1A, and IL-23.

