Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives $35.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.29.

Several brokerages have commented on SQSP. Robert W. Baird upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities raised Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $34.62.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Squarespace will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $163,358.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,120.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $163,358.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,120.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $932,692.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,791,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,889,928.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,708 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,330. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 317.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 399,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

