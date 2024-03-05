Sreenivasa Kutam Sells 694 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total value of $173,104.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,958.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sreenivasa Kutam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,122. The firm has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.