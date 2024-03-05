Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STN. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$106.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$120.15.

Get Stantec alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on STN

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of STN stock opened at C$111.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$75.31 and a 1-year high of C$118.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$108.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$98.23.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 4.3106759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Insider Activity at Stantec

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston bought 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,067,537.50. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.