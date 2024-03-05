Status (SNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $30.38 Million

Status (SNT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $187.00 million and $30.38 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00016369 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00023779 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001300 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,920.48 or 1.00097861 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.93 or 0.00156487 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,517,863 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,517,862.91392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04940929 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $34,401,220.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

