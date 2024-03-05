Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Raised to C$94.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$93.57.

SJ stock opened at C$72.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$74.32. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$49.17 and a 12-month high of C$85.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 5.8295615 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total value of C$291,600.00. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

