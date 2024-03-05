Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at Lake Street Capital

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN STXS traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. 413,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,477. The company has a market capitalization of $214.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.35. Stereotaxis has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.29.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 87.98% and a negative net margin of 67.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stereotaxis will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 1,006.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 726,000 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,492,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 297,725 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 47.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 289,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 243,299 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 90.4% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 494,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 234,833 shares during the period. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

