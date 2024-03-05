Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $3.50

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.15% from the stock’s current price.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. 3,187,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,854. The company has a market cap of $317.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $364.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

