StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.50.

Get Capri alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CPRI

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI opened at $45.83 on Monday. Capri has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. Capri’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capri by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.