StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $12.61.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 283,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,582 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 230,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 52,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

