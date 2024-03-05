StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 123.61%. The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marin Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

