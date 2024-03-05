StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.97.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 123.61%. The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter.
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
