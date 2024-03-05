StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

PGTI stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $20.29 and a twelve month high of $41.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in PGT Innovations by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,067,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,446,000 after purchasing an additional 75,561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 372,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 260,818 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in PGT Innovations by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

