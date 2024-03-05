StockNews.com Downgrades AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.96.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.50 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 950.00 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14,400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

