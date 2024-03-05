StockNews.com Downgrades Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 276,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 215,414 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.