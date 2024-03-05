StockNews.com Lowers Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

ESNT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.04. 13,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $56.45.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 6,932.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 46,516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,471,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 533.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 257,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 216,730 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

