StockNews.com Upgrades First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut First Northwest Bancorp from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNWB opened at $15.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.79 million, a PE ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $16.12.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $11.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Christopher J. Riffle sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $77,744.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,950.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 72,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 379,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

