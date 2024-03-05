StockNews.com Upgrades FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $205.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.60 and a 200 day moving average of $198.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.12. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $167.39 and a 1 year high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $924.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $576,564.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 533.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

