Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
NYSE:SRI opened at $16.61 on Friday. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $229.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
