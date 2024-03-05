Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRIFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

NYSE:SRI opened at $16.61 on Friday. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $229.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Stoneridge during the first quarter worth $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Stoneridge by 68.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 69,146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stoneridge by 138.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stoneridge by 58.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stoneridge by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after acquiring an additional 21,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

