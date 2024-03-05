Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNCY. Barclays increased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $796.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $245.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $36,944.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,067 shares in the company, valued at $433,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,702,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161,105 shares in the company, valued at $178,577,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $36,944.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,067 shares in the company, valued at $433,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,239,261 shares of company stock worth $67,823,873 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 215,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

