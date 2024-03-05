Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE NOVA traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,343,044. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $808.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $24.56.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,582,000 after buying an additional 1,593,098 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after buying an additional 1,494,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,618,000 after buying an additional 921,583 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after buying an additional 866,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,254,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.