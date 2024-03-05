Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of SDPI stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 million and a PE ratio of 10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDPI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 247,328 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 14.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

