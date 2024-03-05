Surgery Partners’ (SGRY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.52% from the stock’s previous close.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

NASDAQ SGRY traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 195,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.90 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 168,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $5,622,267.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 131,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $261,730,532.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,421,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,090,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 168,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $5,622,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 131,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,011,950 shares of company stock worth $267,926,146. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,604,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,427,000 after purchasing an additional 305,216 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 204.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 194,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

