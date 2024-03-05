Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,131,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,276 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 10.54% of Synaptics worth $369,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $454,515,000 after purchasing an additional 341,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,165,000 after purchasing an additional 81,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Synaptics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,181,000 after acquiring an additional 217,460 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 67.1% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,374,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,376,000 after buying an additional 551,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,579,000 after purchasing an additional 317,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $382,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYNA traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.97. 82,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,637. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.00. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $121.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.36.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

