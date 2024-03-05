Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Synopsys worth $64,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. State Street Corp grew its stake in Synopsys by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,046,000 after acquiring an additional 186,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Synopsys by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after acquiring an additional 836,667 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,594,000 after acquiring an additional 330,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $891,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $25.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $569.19. 387,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,191. The company’s 50 day moving average is $537.06 and its 200 day moving average is $507.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $350.58 and a one year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.