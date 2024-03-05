Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,003 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Sysco worth $55,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,541,000 after purchasing an additional 549,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,286,000 after buying an additional 357,246 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 11.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,139,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,047,000 after acquiring an additional 229,696 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in Sysco by 10.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,748,000 after acquiring an additional 784,549 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Sysco Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $80.16. The stock had a trading volume of 945,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,305. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average of $72.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

