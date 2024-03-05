Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,180 shares during the quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,118 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $2.94 on Tuesday, reaching $143.39. 2,134,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,478. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

