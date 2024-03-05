Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Down to $31.14

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.14, but opened at $28.41. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $28.46, with a volume of 688,850 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $373,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,708,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,486,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,167,000 after purchasing an additional 529,497 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,257,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,397,000 after buying an additional 190,499 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

