Target Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 138,548 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 235% compared to the typical daily volume of 41,311 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

Get Target alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Stock Up 11.4 %

Target stock traded up $17.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,360,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,335. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $171.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Target by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.