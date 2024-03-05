TD Cowen Raises Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target to $84.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCOI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.57.

CCOI opened at $71.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $86.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 14.28%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,970 shares of company stock worth $1,926,710. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 895.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 153.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 313.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

