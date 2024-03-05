TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CEO Richard T. Hume Sells 10,000 Shares

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE SNX traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $104.33. The stock had a trading volume of 321,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,353. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $108.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

