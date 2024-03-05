Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$64.00 at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$65.87.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
