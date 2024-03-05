Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$64.00 at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BFree Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$65.87.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$53.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.14. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$44.70 and a twelve month high of C$66.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

