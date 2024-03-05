Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.40

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$36.40 and last traded at C$38.50, with a volume of 3808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$38.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCS. National Bankshares set a C$50.00 price target on Tecsys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TCS

Tecsys Stock Performance

Tecsys Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$552.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.33%.

Tecsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.