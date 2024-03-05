Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Sells $115,361.40 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,945 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $115,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,176.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 2.3 %

Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,787,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,441. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

