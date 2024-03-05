Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $94.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $93.73 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $49.76 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.53.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.