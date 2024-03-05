Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tetragon Financial Price Performance

Tetragon Financial stock traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 9.85 ($0.13). The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,762. The company has a market capitalization of £8.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.45. Tetragon Financial has a 12-month low of GBX 9.54 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 10.60 ($0.13). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

Tetragon Financial Company Profile

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

