Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $755.00

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 755 ($9.58) and last traded at GBX 9.85 ($0.13), with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.70 ($0.12).

Tetragon Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Tetragon Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Tetragon Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,485.88%.

About Tetragon Financial

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

