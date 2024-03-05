Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Reduced by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.64. 5,615,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594,655. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.38. The company has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.