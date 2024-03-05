Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,988,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 44,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 242,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded First American Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on First American Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.27. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.92%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

