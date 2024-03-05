The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $392.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $382.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $359.64.

CI traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $336.38. 128,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.35. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $347.14.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total value of $2,181,571.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,270,962.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total transaction of $2,181,571.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at $116,270,962.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,424 shares of company stock worth $20,347,634. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,348,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $731,041,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,272,000 after buying an additional 591,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

