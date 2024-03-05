The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 2.1 %

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $90.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.80. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 0.94. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $92.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Descartes Systems Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.