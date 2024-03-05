The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.12.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $518,975,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,982 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,871,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,897 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $147.78 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $260.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 113.68, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

