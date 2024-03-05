The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,215 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after buying an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,916,000 after buying an additional 6,870,945 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,224,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,762,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,875,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366,296. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average is $34.79. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

