The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LGL opened at $6.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

