The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Macerich worth $16,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,241,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Macerich by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,277,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of Macerich stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. 1,528,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.33. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $17.69.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -53.54%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

