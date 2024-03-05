The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Truist Financial

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PNTG. Stephens upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.06.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $145.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

