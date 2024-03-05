The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,010,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 362,563 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.83% of Southern worth $583,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 5,840.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.14. 2,419,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,742,944. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.62.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.