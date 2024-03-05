The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Reduced by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 123,575 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $3,596,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,401,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $124,587,000 after buying an additional 70,250 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,364,105 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $476,762,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,199,808 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $551,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,720 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.05. 2,372,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,819,779. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $111.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.10.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

