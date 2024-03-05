The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2,481.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,080 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Toro worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTC. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Toro by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Toro stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.72. 151,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,431. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.17. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Toro’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTC

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.